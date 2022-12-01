Robinson chipped in 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 20 rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 loss to the Bucks.

Robinson was a monster on the glass on Wednesday, grabbing 10 boards in each half for a game and season-high 20 on the night. He scored six points in the first half on 3-of-5 shooting, including a beautiful alley-oop dunk off an assist from Jalen Brunson in the closing seconds before the break. The Knicks center then went a perfect 4-of-4 from the field in the second half for another 10 points as New York tried (unsuccessfully) to keep pace with Milwaukee down the final stretch. It was Robinson's first double-double of the season and second game in a row with double-digit rebounds.