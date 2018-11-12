Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Has career-high nine blocks Sunday
Robinson managed just four points but added nine blocks and four rebounds in 22 minutes during Sunday's 115-89 loss to Orlando.
Robinson was not a factor on the offensive end Sunday but came through with a career-high nine blocks in just 22 minutes. His production has been far from consistent since moving into the starting unit but he does offer plenty of upside on the defensive end. At this stage, his value is almost completely tied to his shot-blocking and he is worth owning if you can deal with the ups and downs.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Hits double figures for third time in four games•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Efficient offense in win over Nets•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: In starting lineup Friday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Will be available vs. Nets•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Set to start Friday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Cleared to play Friday, could see G League time•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?