Robinson managed just four points but added nine blocks and four rebounds in 22 minutes during Sunday's 115-89 loss to Orlando.

Robinson was not a factor on the offensive end Sunday but came through with a career-high nine blocks in just 22 minutes. His production has been far from consistent since moving into the starting unit but he does offer plenty of upside on the defensive end. At this stage, his value is almost completely tied to his shot-blocking and he is worth owning if you can deal with the ups and downs.