Robinson posted 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 22 minutes during Friday's 130-116 victory over the Cavaliers.

This was the 25th game of Robinson's career with at least 14 rebounds. While Robinson's performance on Friday was one of his best in a while, his role isn't expected to change much despite the absence of Julius Randle (ankle) for a couple weeks. Apart from rebounding, Robinson has done a terrific job protecting the rim recently with a total of 12 blocks over the past five games.