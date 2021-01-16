Robinson went to the locker room Friday with an apparent ankle injury, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Robinson landed awkwardly following a dunk attempt late in the second half of Friday's contest against the Cavaliers, and he was removed from the game shortly after. The severity of the injury isn't yet known, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to return to the matchup.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Second straight double-double•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Ekes out double-double in loss•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Perfect from field•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Just misses double-double•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Racks up defensive production•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Falls just short of double-double•