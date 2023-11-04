Robinson totaled zero points (0-4 FG), 15 rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Friday's 110-105 loss to Milwaukee.

Although Robinson was unable to generate any points Friday, he was dominant on the boards with a team-high 15 rebounds. The 25-year-old has hauled in at least 13 boards in four of his last five appearances but has yet to score in double figures over the first six games of the season. Robinson is averaging 5.2 points and 12.0 rebounds in 28.8 minutes per game to begin the year.