Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Hits double figures for third time in four games
Robinson scored 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-4 FT) to go with six rebounds and a blocked shot Sunday in the Knicks' 108-95 loss to the Wizards.
Robinson has started at center over Enes Kanter for each of the Knicks' last five games, producing averages of 8.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 block in 24.4 minutes per contest while shooting 64 percent from the field. It's unlikely that Robinson will hold down a significant role on offense while he continues to stick on the top unit, but his efficient shooting and solid contributions in the defensive categories give him value in deeper formats. Coach David Fizdale suggested prior to the season that Robinson would be a candidate to see time with the G League's Westchester Knicks, but a demotion doesn't seem likely anytime soon given how well the rookie second-round pick has acquitted himself in his initial NBA action.
