Robinson totaled nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 FT), 20 rebounds, two assists, seven blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 141-136 loss to Indiana.

After missing Friday's game for rest purposes, Robinson returned to tied his season high in both boards and blocks but came one bucket short of his 14th double-double of the season. The fifth-year center has recorded at least one block in 13 straight games, averaging 2.7 rejections over that stretch, and he'll be the foundation of the Knicks' defense heading into a first-round playoff series against the Cavaliers.