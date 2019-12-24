Robinson had six points (3-6 FG), 13 rebounds and six blocks in 23 minutes during Monday's 121-115 loss against the Wizards.

Robinson didn't play much and his scoring was inconsistent at best, but he made it up with a strong defensive effort -- he registered a season-high mark in blocks and tied his second-best rebounding output of the campaign. An uptick on his scoring would boost Robinson's upside considerably but as of right now, most of his value lies on what he can do on the defensive end of the court.