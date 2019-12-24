Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Impresses defensively in defeat
Robinson had six points (3-6 FG), 13 rebounds and six blocks in 23 minutes during Monday's 121-115 loss against the Wizards.
Robinson didn't play much and his scoring was inconsistent at best, but he made it up with a strong defensive effort -- he registered a season-high mark in blocks and tied his second-best rebounding output of the campaign. An uptick on his scoring would boost Robinson's upside considerably but as of right now, most of his value lies on what he can do on the defensive end of the court.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Enters starting lineup•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Another productive night Friday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Scores 22, goes 4-of-4 from line•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Scores 14 off bench•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Scores 14 points in loss•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Solid again Saturday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...