Robinson scored 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-6 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, six blocks and three steals in 33 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 108-103 win over the Magic.

It was a bizarre night, which is perhaps fitting for a rare Knicks win -- none of their starters managed to score in double digits, but Robinson and the second unit outscored Orlando's reserves by a massive 75-7. The rookie center has posted back-to-back double-doubles with at least five blocks in each, but his defensive prowess extends back further than that -- Robinson's recorded multiple rejections in nine straight games, averaging 11.2 points, 9.0 boards, 3.6 blocks and 0.9 steals in 23.1 minutes over that stretch.