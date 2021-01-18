Robinson (knee) will start Monday's game against Orlando.
A sore right knee made Robinson a game-time call, but after going through warmups, he'll be in the lineup at his usual center spot. Robinson finished Sunday's win over the Celtics with eight points, seven boards and two blocks in 24 minutes of action. He's recorded at least one block in every game since Jan. 4.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Considered game-time call•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Status in question for Monday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Good to go Sunday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Probable Sunday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Starts second half•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Heads to locker room•