Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: In starting lineup Friday
Robinson will start at center in Friday's game against the Warriors, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
Reports surfaced earlier that head coach David Fizdale would be throwing out a completely new starting lineup Friday, and the shakeup is major, with Fizdale electing to put his young talent on display. Robinson, who was selected by the Knicks in the second round of this year's draft, boasts plenty of potential but has only played 22 total minutes through five games this season. Even though the big man will likely see more minutes as a result of the start, Fizdale will still likely lean on Enes Kanter to play majority of the minutes at center Friday.
