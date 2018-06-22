Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Joins Knicks with 36th pick
Robinson was selected by the Knicks with the 36th overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft.
Robinson is arguably the biggest unknown of the draft. He originally committed to Texas A&M out of college, before deciding to go to Western Kentucky instead. However, he didn't last more than a few weeks after enrolling at school and instead, focused on preparing for the draft. That certainly brings about questions regarding his character and drive, though the physical traits alone were too much to pass up for the Knicks. Robinson is a true seven-footer with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, while he also is extremely athletic. Considering his lack of competition in college, Robinson will likely come in a bit raw, but possess plenty of upside with his frame and body type. The Knicks have a lack of depth at center with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out for the first few months of the season, so Mitchell could earn some playing time right away as a rookie.
