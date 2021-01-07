Robinson scored nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 112-100 win over the Jazz.

Matched up against Rudy Gobert, Robinson held his own and pulled down double-digit boards for the second time this season while posting impressive defensive numbers. He also played a season high in minutes with Nerlens Noel (ankle) out for a second straight game, but as yet Robinson's overall production hasn't taken a big step forward in his first campaign under coach Tom Thibodeau.