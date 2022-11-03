Robinson recorded eight points (4-5 FG), 12 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 loss to Atlanta.

Robinson fell just short of securing his first double-double of the young season, but he turned in an efficient line and made fantasy managers happy with his work on the defensive end. He's averaging an impressive 2.6 blocks through his first seven matchups of the 2022-23 campaign.