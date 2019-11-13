Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Labeled questionable Thursday
Robinson (concussion) is considered questionable for Thursday's contest versus Dallas, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Robinson has been in concussion protocol since suffering a concussion against Detroit on Nov. 6 but could likely make his awaited return to the court Thursday. If not, Taj Gibson will presumably garner another start at center for the Knicks.
