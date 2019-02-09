Robinson accumulated 11 points (3-5 FG, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, an assist and three blocks across 15 minutes Friday against Detroit.

Robinson saw a slight decrease in minutes but still managed to finish in double figures for the second straight contest. He figures to remain the backup center moving forward after the Knicks acquired DeAndre Jordan from the Mavericks, so it could be difficult for Robinson to produce even at this level on a nightly basis.