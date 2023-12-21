The Knicks project Robinson to miss the rest of the season due to a left ankle injury, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Robinson was originally projected to miss 8-to-10 weeks due to surgery on his left ankle, but the Knicks have now applied for a disabled player exception, which can only be granted if the player is out through June 15. This is devasting news for Robinson, who has had an injury-riddled career to this point and was having a solid season, holding averages of 6.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks in 29.2 minutes per game over 21 appearances. Jericho Sims (ankle) and Isaiah Hartenstein will likely compete for the starting center role for the remainder of the season.