Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Likely to play Thursday
Robinson is dealing with an illness but is expected to play Thursday against the Magic.
Robinson is at risk to miss his first game since Nov. 12 but, chances are, he'll take the court. Over the past five games, he's averaging 6.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steal in 21.6 minutes.
