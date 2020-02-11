Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Likely to play Wednesday
Robinson (illness) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's contest against Washington.
Robison has been dealing with an illness dating back to last Thursday, but has thus played in each of the past three contests. Barring any major setbacks up until tipoff against the Wizards, Robinson will likely take the floor once again Wednesday.
