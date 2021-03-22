Robinson (hand) recorded four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 101-100 overtime loss to the 76ers.

Making his return from a hand injury that cost him 15 games, Robinson saw fairly limited action in a second-unit role, as head coach Tom Thibodeau rolled with starter Nerlens Noel (36 minutes) for most of the second half and overtime. Thibodeau indicated that Robinson will likely play off the bench for a few more games before "eventually" returning to the starting five, so he may struggle to reach the 28.8 minutes per game he had averaged prior to the injury.