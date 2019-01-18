Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Limited run in return
Robinson (groin) played 10 minutes and provided four points (2-2 FG), two rebounds and one block Thursday in the Knicks' 101-100 loss to the Wizards.
Robinson had missed the Knicks' previous 13 games with a sprained ankle and then the groin issue but was cleared for the London matchup after practicing earlier this week without any complications. Unsurprisingly, Robinson didn't play major minutes in his return, with coach David Fizdale instead leaning heavily on Luke Kornet and Noah Vonleh at center. The Knicks were without the services of Enes Kanter on Thursday, so Robinson's path to meaningful playing time could become more muddled in the team's next game Monday against the Thunder, when Kanter is expected to be available.
