Robinson (toe) will be available for Friday's game against New Orleans.

The big man has been nagged by a toe injury of late, but it won't keep him out of Friday's matchup. Robinson continues to play a regular role of 20-to-25 minutes off the bench on most nights, which has limited his ceiling as a fantasy producer. Over the last four games, he's averaging just 7.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 22.8 minutes.