Robinson (hand) is considered a question mark for Sunday's game versus the 76ers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Robinson was cleared to practice for the first time earlier this week, so his questionable listing is certainly another sign he's nearing his first action in over a month. Given that he's been sidelined by a hand issue, conditioning may not be a huge concern for the big man, whose status should be clarified ahead of Sunday's opening tip.