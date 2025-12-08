Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Makes impact on glass in spot start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson logged six points (3-4 FG), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 win over the Magic.
Getting the start in place of Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), Robinson didn't supply much offense but did pull down double-digit boards for the sixth time this season while playing a season high in minutes. Towns could be back in the lineup as soon as Tuesday against the Raptors, but Robinson has shown he can make a splash on the glass regardless of his role.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Starting sans Towns•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Will play vs. Jazz•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play vs. Hornets•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Muted impact in loss•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Available for Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Listed out with illness•