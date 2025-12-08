Robinson logged six points (3-4 FG), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 win over the Magic.

Getting the start in place of Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), Robinson didn't supply much offense but did pull down double-digit boards for the sixth time this season while playing a season high in minutes. Towns could be back in the lineup as soon as Tuesday against the Raptors, but Robinson has shown he can make a splash on the glass regardless of his role.