Robinson tallied 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes Monday in the Knicks' 107-104 loss to the Cavaliers.

Since sitting out Feb. 3 against Memphis with an illness, Robinson has stepped back in as the Knicks' second-unit center for the past four outings and has been excellent in all of those games, despite playing under 25 minutes each time. During that stretch, he's averaging 12.3 points, 7.8 boards and 2.5 blocks while shooting 77.8 percent from the field, with his numbers in the latter three categories in particular burnishing his fantasy value. It's not unfair to treat the rookie as a must-own player in 12-team formats at this point, even though he's unlikely to unseat DeAndre Jordan in the starting five.