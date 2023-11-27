Robinson said after Sunday's loss to the Suns that he's dealing with lower back pain, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Robinson was examined by the Knicks' medical staff following Sunday's matchup after he took a mid-game fall, but he didn't see a major workload reduction during the matchup. He tallied three points (1-2 FG, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 34 minutes during the narrow loss. It's not yet clear whether his injury will impact his availability for Tuesday's game against Charlotte.