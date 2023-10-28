Robinson provided seven points (2-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, four blocks and four steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 126-120 victory over the Hawks.

Robinson has been poor on offense to start the season, but he will never be asked to operate as a primary scoring weapon while sharing the court with Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson or RJ Barrett. His defensive contributions have been elite, though. Over his first two outings, Robinson has racked up 19 rebounds, six steals and four blocks while committing just five fouls.