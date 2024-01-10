The NBA denied the Knicks' $7.8 million Disabled Player Exception for the loss of Robinson (ankle) because there's optimism the center may return late in the regular season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Robinson, who underwent surgery to address a significant left ankle injury, initially was expected to miss the rest of the regular season, so the Knicks applied for a Disabled Player Exception in late December. Isaiah Hartenstein has played well in Robinson's absence, while recently-acquired Precious Achiuwa has stepped up as the primary backup. Jericho Sims and Taj Gibson, who has since been released, also played key roles for a time. Unfortunately, Robinson's potential return likely won't impact fantasy, as most leagues will be finished by then, and he'll presumably be under restrictions right away.