Robinson chipped in four points (2-2 FG), seven rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes during the Knicks' 92-85 Saturday night victory over the Pacers.

After two productive outings, Mitchell was the odd-man out of the rotation Saturday. The offseason additions of Bobby Portis, Julius Randle, Marcus Morris Sr. may be playing a role in stunting Robinson's development, as having four major contributors all working inside-out is a recipe for disaster and logjams. Even with those players divided between units, Robinson's role has been shrunk dramatically and fluctuates greatly --- despite the Knicks being in the midst of a rebuild/youth movement. It is likely a frustrating situation for all parties, but more clarity could be provided as the trade deadline begins to near.