Robinson (ankle) is sitting out Sunday's practice and is listed as questionable for Monday's preseason matchup with the Wizards, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Robinson sprained his ankle during Wednesday's exhibition and has since been held out of practices for recovery purpose. The fact that he was unable to give it go for Sunday's session means he's highly likely to be held out of Monday's preseason game against the Wizards. Still, the Knicks are giving him a questionable designation, which leaves open the chance for Robinson to play.