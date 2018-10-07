Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Misses practice, questionable for Monday
Robinson (ankle) is sitting out Sunday's practice and is listed as questionable for Monday's preseason matchup with the Wizards, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Robinson sprained his ankle during Wednesday's exhibition and has since been held out of practices for recovery purpose. The fact that he was unable to give it go for Sunday's session means he's highly likely to be held out of Monday's preseason game against the Wizards. Still, the Knicks are giving him a questionable designation, which leaves open the chance for Robinson to play.
More News
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.