Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Misses practice
Robinson was absent from Saturday's practice due to a sprained left ankle, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Robinson presumably picked up the injury in Friday's 106-98 loss to the Pacers. His status for Monday's matchup with the Rockets is unknown at this time. Bobby Portis and Taj Gibson would figure to be in line for extra minutes should he ultimately have to miss any time.
