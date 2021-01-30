Robinson recorded six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal over 22 minutes in Friday's 102-81 win over Cleveland.

Robinson saw less playing time than usual Friday since he got into some foul trouble during the win, but he still generated some modest production for the Knicks. The 22-year-old has failed to eclipse 10 points in any of the last three contests, and he brought in a season-low four rebounds Friday. He'll attempt to bounce back Sunday against the Lakers.