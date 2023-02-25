Robinson (thumb) closed Friday's 115-109 victory over the Wizards with 10 points (5-6 FG), 12 rebounds, one block and one steal across 28 minutes.

After missing the Knicks' final 14 games before the All-Star break while recovering from right thumb surgery, Robinson was cleared to play Friday and immediately reclaimed his spot in the starting five from Jericho Sims, who was moved out of the rotation. Not only did Robinson start, but he also faced no obvious limitations with his playing time, enabling to come through with a double-double to go along with useful numbers in the defensive categories. He should continue to see the bulk of the minutes at center over Isaiah Hartenstein now that he's healthy again.