Robinson (ankle) has shed his walking boot and is now wearing a brace for protection. He's unlikely to play Tuesday against Milwaukee but will travel with the team, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

The fact that Robinson will be with the team during their trip to the West Coast suggests he's closing in on a return to action. He's already missed four games due to the injury and figures to miss at least a couple more before getting the green light.

