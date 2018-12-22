Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Nearing full strength
Robinson (ankle) has shed his walking boot and is now wearing a brace for protection. He's unlikely to play Tuesday against Milwaukee but will travel with the team, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
The fact that Robinson will be with the team during their trip to the West Coast suggests he's closing in on a return to action. He's already missed four games due to the injury and figures to miss at least a couple more before getting the green light.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Still not ready to return•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Out again Monday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't return Friday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Suffers ankle injury•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Cleared for Saturday's game•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...