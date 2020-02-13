Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Nears double-double in 18 minutes
Robinson had 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 114-96 loss to the Wizards.
Robinson nearly fouled out despite the modest minute total, though he also almost managed a double-double. He made the most of his fairly limited playing time, but unless Robinson can stay out of foul trouble going forward he's going to continue to be a headache for fantasy owners.
