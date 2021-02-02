Robinson had nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT) and eight rebounds in Monday's loss to Chicago.

The big man did add a block to his final line, but he played a season-low 20 minutes, as coach Tom Thibodeau opted to roll with Nerlens Noel at center for much of the fourth quarter. Robinson's role will be something worth monitoring over the next few games.

