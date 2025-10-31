Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: No minutes limit for season debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) won't have a minutes restriction in Friday's game against the Bulls, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Despite a lengthy stay on the sidelines with ankle injury management, Robinson will be all systems go Friday. The Knicks intend to deploy the veteran big man from the first unit as well. With New York's frontcourt back at full strength, it's possible Ariel Hukporti will be outside the rotation.
