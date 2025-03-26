Robinson (ankle) isn't listed on New York's injury report for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Mitchell sat out Tuesday's win over Dallas, but as expected, he'll be back in action for the second half of New York's back-to-back set. Over his last six appearances, the backup big man has averaged 5.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks in 18.2 minutes per game.
