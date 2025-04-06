Robinson (ankle) isn't listed on New York's injury report for Sunday's game against the Suns.
Robinson will return to action after sitting out the last two games, including the first half of New York's current back-to-back set. Over his last 10 appearances (one start), the big man has averaged 5.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks in 17.5 minutes per game.
