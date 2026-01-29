Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game versus Portland, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.
Robinson missed Wednesday's win over the Raptors for rest purposes, with that game being the second of a back-to-back set, but he'll get back out there for Friday's game. Robinson is averaging 4.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 19.7 minutes per game this season.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Cleans up glass in win•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Goes for 12-and-14•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Pulls down 10 rebounds in loss•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Not on injury report•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Sitting out Thursday•