Robinson (ankle) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game versus Portland, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Robinson missed Wednesday's win over the Raptors for rest purposes, with that game being the second of a back-to-back set, but he'll get back out there for Friday's game. Robinson is averaging 4.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 19.7 minutes per game this season.