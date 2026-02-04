Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Nuggets.
Robinson took his standard rest day on the first leg of this back-to-back set Tuesday, but he'll be back in action with his usual workload Wednesday evening. Robinson is averaging 4.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game this season.
