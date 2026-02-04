default-cbs-image
Robinson (ankle) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Nuggets.

Robinson took his standard rest day on the first leg of this back-to-back set Tuesday, but he'll be back in action with his usual workload Wednesday evening. Robinson is averaging 4.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

