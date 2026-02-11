Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle/rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
After resting during Tuesday's loss to the Pacers, Robinson will return to action Wednesday. Over his past 10 appearances, the veteran big man has averaged 5.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 stocks in 20.8 minutes.
