Robinson (back) isn't listed on the Knicks' injury report for Tuesday's matchup versus Charlotte.
Robinson said he was dealing with lower back pain following Sunday's loss to the Suns, but it appears the issue isn't enough to warrant a listing on the injury report. Coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters that Robinson went through practice Monday, so the big man shouldn't face any limitations versus the Hornets.
