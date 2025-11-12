Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Not on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) is good to go for Wednesday's game against the Magic.
After missing Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies for the first leg of a back-to-back set, Robinson is no longer on the injury report for New York. Despite his per-minute upside, Robinson's low workloads with maintenance days sprinkled in make him a tough sell in season-long formats.
