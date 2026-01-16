Robinson (ankle/rest) isn't listed on New York's injury report for Saturday's game against the Suns.

Robinson rested Thursday night against the Warriors after posting eight points (3-3 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 loss to the Kings. Despite limited minutes, Robinson has averaged 11.0 rebounds per game over his last five appearances.