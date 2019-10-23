Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Not playing Wednesday
Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Robinson suffered the ankle sprain in practice earlier this week. With Robinson sidelined for at least Wednesday's regular season opener, Bobby Portis is in line to start at center in San Antonio and see an expanded role in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Suffers sprained ankle•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Solid line in 20 minutes•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Starting Friday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Not starting•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Working to expand shooting range•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...