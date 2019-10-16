Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Not starting
Robinson will come off the bench in Wednesday's preseason game against the Hornets, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Robinson had started the team's first two exhibition games, tallying eight points, 10 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and a steal across 40 minutes. Bobby Portis is starting alongside Julius Randle in this one.
