Robinson racked up 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 109-106 win over the Pacers.

Robinson was efficient from the field and also crashed the glass, securing five of his 13 rebounds on the offensive end. He's been a force on the boards of late, averaging 10.7 rebounds in his last seven appearances.