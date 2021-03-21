Robinson (hand) is available for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.
Robinson was trending toward a return ahead of Sunday's matchup, and he'll officially be available off the bench for the Knicks. He could face a minutes restriction since he'll be making his first appearance since Feb. 12, but coach Tom Thibodeau said that Robinson will "eventually" replace Nerlens Noel in the starting lineup.
