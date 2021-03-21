Robinson (hand) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the 76ers, Ian Begley of SNY reports.
As expected, Robinson will return to game action for the first time since Feb. 12. Coach Tom Thibodeau said earlier Sunday that Robinson would come off the bench for the time being, but he'll eventually reclaim the starting center spot from Nerlens Noel.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Officially available Sunday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Expected to play off bench Sunday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Game-time decision Sunday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Cleared to play, practice looming•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Listed questionable for Sunday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Cleared for contact practice•